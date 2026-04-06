Bombing Tehran's Sharif University: Another war crime by US, Israel

Maryam Mirzakhani, the first woman and one of two to be awarded the Fields Medal (the Nobel Prize equivalent for Mathematics), studied at Sharif University of Technology. No other woman — from the US or anywhere else — has received the award, instituted in 1936 and granted every four years.

Mirzakhani’s alma mater Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was bombed by Israel on the morning of Monday, 6 April. It was one of the 29-30 universities in Iran bombed so far in the 38-day war, and the outrage is universal and growing.

Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took time off in the middle of talks to end the war and posted on X: “Israeli-U.S. aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities. 1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it. Aggressors will see our might.”