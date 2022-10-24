Boris Johnson loyalist Priti Patel comes out in support of Rishi Sunak as UK PM

There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday. But in the course of the last days, I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament, he said in a statement.



Sunak took to Twitter soon after to praise his record in office, in an apparent outreach to the Johnson loyalists within a divided Tory party.



Sunak said: Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that.



Although he has decided not to run for PM again, I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad.



There had been much talk of a rapprochement between the duo, who worked side by side at No. 10 and 11 Downing Street as the Prime Minister and Chancellor during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, it was the pandemic lockdown law-breaking partygate scandal that ultimately brought their partnership to a halt in July when Sunak's resignation from Cabinet set events in motion that ended in Johnson's own exit.