Boris Johnson made 1 mn pounds from speaking engagements since leaving Downing Street

He then received 261,652 pounds from The Hindustan Times for a speech on November 17 and another 215,275 pounds on November 23 from Televisao Independente for speaking at the CNN Global Summit Lisbon, the Sky News report added.



The entries declare that the latter two provided Johnson and two staff with food as well as transport and accommodation.



Johnson's latest entry also shows he and his family have continued to receive accommodation worth 3,500 pounds a month from Conservative donor Lord Bamford, the chairman of JCB, and his wife.



Sources said he could earn tens of millions of pounds from speaking and media appearances if he worked prolifically for a number of years following his tumultuous stint in Downing Street, Sky News reported.