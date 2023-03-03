Boris Johnson may have misled UK Parliament over party gate scandal: panel

"There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules. The Director of Communications stated in a WhatsApp on January 25 last year to a No. 10 official in relation to the gathering of June 19 in 2020 that: Haven't heard any explanation of how it's in the rules'," it notes.



The interim report goes on to highlight specific instances over the course of 2020 and 2021, during successive COVID lockdowns in the UK, when the House of Commons may have been misled by Johnson's claims that "no rules or guidance had been broken".



"It [Parliament] may have been misled when Johnson failed to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where the rules or guidance had been broken. That is because there is evidence that he attended them," it reads.