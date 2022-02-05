Boris Johnson struggles to remain Prime Minister while bookies favour Rishi Sunak as a successor

In the 1990s, a teenager of Indian descent waited tables during his summer holidays at Kuti’s, a curry house overlooking the English Channel in the port city of Southampton.

The establishment’s Bangladeshi-origin owner Kuti Mia proudly narrates the story as he otherwise regales diners about his life’s journey from Sylhet to the south coast of England. He has reason to be proud, for this boy is today British bookmakers’ and his party’s rank and file’s favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom’s prime minister. That is, in the event the ruling Conservatives decide to pull the rug on the incumbent, a distinct possibility in the middle of the week.

What the service of food and drinks, the clearing of plates by the lad concealed was that at term time he, the son of a doctor father and pharmacist mother – Hindu Punjabis from East Africa-- was a boarder at Winchester College, a school founded in 1382 and one of the oldest in Britain -- a dozen miles up the M3 motorway from his parents’ home. In India, the distinguished institution is often associated with the dashing late Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan of Pataudi and Congress politician Madhavrao Scindia of Gwalior, who, too, are no more.

The budding student then straddled the coveted subjects of philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford, before obtaining a Master’s degree in business administration as a Fulbright scholar at Stanford University in the United States. He thereafter worked for investment bankers Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund. One is of course referring to Rishi Sunak, now the British Chancellor of the Exchequer.

It’s quite path-breaking in British politics, more so in the right-wing Conservative party, that a non-white is even being mentioned as a possible prime minister of the UK. A nation that ruled India for nearly 200 years, treated Indians as a subject race unfit for self-governance for much of that period, is today debating the prospect of pitchforking a 41-year-old of Indian extraction to the top job in government.

There is as yet no certainty that this will happen. But history is appearing to come full circle. The Conservatives were the last of the major British political formations to consider people from its erstwhile colonies as parliamentary candidates.

Until 2010, Shailesh Vara, a solicitor of East African Gujarati descent, was the lone Asian face in the Conservative benches in the House of Commons.

Subsequently, following three resounding general election defeats at the hands of the Tony Blair-led leftwing Labour party, the Conservatives democratically, yet dramatically opted for a fresh face with an impressive academic background at Oxford as its new leader – David Cameron.

The Oxonian set about reforming the party. Racist attitudes, male chauvinism and homophobia, among other deep-rooted shortcomings, were discouraged. As part of a new color-sensitive approach, Asian and black activists were positioned as future parliamentarians.

Cameron was elected party leader in December 2005. Nine months later he embarked on a significant visit to India. His utterances there not only startled Britons, but also pleasantly his hosts.

He told a then surging India under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: “Our special relationship with America has been forged through a shared past and a shared under-standing of the world. And now, in the 21st century, as the world’s centre of gravity moves from Europe and the Atlantic to the south and the east, I believe it is time for Britain and India to forge a new special relationship, to meet our shared challenges in this new era of international affairs.”