Bosnia-Herzegovina takes another step towards EU accession

It very nearly didn't come off. Ahead of this week's European Union summit in Brussels, the European Commission recommended that the 27 member states approve the opening of formal EU membership talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision came with some last-minute drama on Wednesday, when the parliament of the traditionally enlargement-cautious Netherlands narrowly voted down a resolution opposing talks with the small Balkan state.

That meant that caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was able to vote in favor of the move, along with the other 26 EU leaders, on Thursday. This was a necessary hurdle to clear, since all enlargement decisions need unanimous support among the member states.

"Bosnia needs to be much more able to open the talks collectively by agreeing on a negotiating framework," Rutte said, making his country's concerns clear. "I have all the confidence that Bosnia will be able to do that.”

It was good news for the small multi-ethnic state, established in its current form in 1995 after the Bosnian War and the breakup of Yugoslavia.

However, Bosnia and Herzegovina still has five out of 14 reform actions to complete before accession talks can actually begin, Rutte noted.

It is still has a long way to go, although Thursday's agreement is a key step. First of all, the EU must conclude a framework agreement on negotiations with the government of Bosnia-Herzegovina, which must also be unanimously approved by the EU.

Only then will an invitation be extended to an initial intergovernmental conference, at which negotiations on individual topics such as the rule of law, the economy, education, and transport can start in earnest.