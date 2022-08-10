Brain fog may not be limited only to humans: Study

"I think one surprising thing for me was how little is known. We're seeing an accelerated emergence of all of these infectious diseases, and yet we know very little about how disease might affect cognition and the implications of this for wild animals as well as for humans," said lead author Andrea K. Townsend, Associate Professor of Biology from Hamilton College.



Cognitive impairment linked to disease has the potential to affect entire ecological communities. For example, bees infected with some pathogens have difficulty learning the smells and colours of the most productive flowers.



"This is really a bad outcome, if you are a bee, because foraging success depends on the ability to efficiently find the most productive flowers," Townsend added. This could have negative consequences for bee populations, and also for the flowers, which rely on bees for pollination.