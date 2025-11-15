Brazil: ‘Great People’s March’ sweeps Belém, reviving street pressure on COP talks

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Brazil's Belém on Saturday, demanding urgent and concrete action to confront the escalating climate crisis amid the ongoing COP30 summit in the city.

The demonstration — billed as the 'Great People’s March' — is the first major protest to take place outside the annual UN climate summit since COP26 in Glasgow four years ago.

The past three host countries, Egypt, the UAE and Azerbaijan, severely restricted public assembly, leaving little room for organised civil society actions.

Held at the halfway point of contentious negotiations, the march brought together an unusually broad coalition: Indigenous communities, environmental activists, anti-capitalist groups, artists, workers’ collectives and international observers. Their demand was unified — climate justice, and fast.

Indigenous groups lead the call for survival

Early in the day, beneath a giant inflatable globe that hovered like a warning above the crowd, a large contingent of Indigenous protesters gathered, chanting as they prepared to lead the procession. Many wore traditional face paint and feathered headdresses, asserting cultural identity alongside political resistance.

Among them was Raquel Wapichana, who travelled nine hours from Roraima. Her sign — “Let’s struggle” — captured the mood. “I am here for my people, my land, our rivers and our ancestors,” she said. “We are constantly threatened by mining, by agribusiness and by land invasions. We must fight for our survival.”

Indigenous-led protests had already bookended the first week of COP, and Saturday’s march extended that momentum. Organisers emphasised that any meaningful climate solution must start with the protection of Indigenous territories, which hold some of the world’s richest biodiversity and carbon stores.

A funeral for fossil fuels — and a warning to political leaders

One of the march’s most visually striking elements was a theatrical “funeral for fossil fuels”. A dozen mourners in black moved through the crowd, accompanied by towering ghoul puppets and three oversized coffins labelled “coal”, “oil” and “gas”. The spectacle drew applause and sombre silence in equal measure.