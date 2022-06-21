Breathing toxic particles can affect brain, lead to neurological damage

For the study, published in the journal PNAS, the team analysed various fine particles in human cerebrospinal fluids taken from patients who had experienced brain disorders, uncovering a process which may result in toxic particulate substances ending up in the brain.



"There are gaps in our knowledge around the harmful effects of airborne fine particles on the central nervous system. This work sheds new light on the link between inhaling particles and how they subsequently move around the body," said Professor Iseult Lynch, from the University of Birmingham.



"The data suggests that up to eight times the number of fine particles may reach the brain by travelling, via the bloodstream, from the lungs than pass directly via the nose, adding new evidence on the relationship between air pollution and detrimental effects of such particles on the brain," Lynch added.