Prince Harry sued by Africa charity he co-founded amid escalating dispute

A charity co-founded by Prince Harry in memory of his mother Princess Diana has filed a defamation case against him in London’s High Court, marking a dramatic escalation in an internal dispute that has unfolded over the past two years.

Sentebale, an organisation working with young people living with HIV in Botswana and Lesotho, initiated legal proceedings last month, according to court records reviewed on Friday 10 April. The filings indicate that Harry and his longtime associate Mark Dyer, a former trustee of the charity, are facing claims related to alleged libel or slander, though detailed documents have not yet been made public.

In a statement published on its website, Sentebale said it had approached the court seeking “intervention, protection, and restitution” following what it described as a coordinated negative media campaign that began on 25 March 2025. The charity claimed the publicity had disrupted its operations and damaged its reputation, as well as that of its leadership and partners.

A spokesperson representing Harry and Dyer rejected the allegations, stating that both men “categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims”.

The lawsuit places the Duke of Sussex in the unusual position of defending himself in the High Court. In recent years, he has more frequently appeared as a claimant in legal battles against major British tabloids, pursuing cases related to alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators.