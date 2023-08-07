British Indians mark National Handloom Day with Saree Walkathon in London

Hundreds of Indian-origin women draped in sarees from different states in India walked down the streets of central London on Sunday in celebration of National Handloom Day.

The Saree Walkathon coordinated by the British Women in Sarees group began their colourful march at Trafalgar Square and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament Square after some singing-dancing stops along the way on Whitehall near Downing Street.

The women, representing the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, among others, chanted patriotic slogans along the kilometre-long route and ended their walkathon with the National Anthem.