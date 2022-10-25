British PM Sunak says he has been elected to fix 'mistakes' made by his predecessor

Newly-appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he has been elected to fix some of the "mistakes" made by his predecessor as he promised to place "economic stability and confidence" at the heart of his government's agenda.



The 42-year-old investment banker turned politician formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. He is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years.



Speaking outside 10, Downing Street, the prime minister's official residence, Sunak said he would confront the "profound economic crisis with compassion and lead a government of integrity, professionalism and accountability.