British pound plunges to all-time low against USD

The British pound has plunged to its lowest level against the US dollar since decimalisation in 1971, the media reported on Monday.

During early Asia trade on Monday morning, the pound fell by more than 4 per cent to $1.0327 before regaining some ground to around $1.05, said the BBC report.

Monday's slump came just two days after the British currency fell to a fresh 37-year low against the US dollar as investors worried that large-scale tax cuts announced by the government would bring much fiscal uncertainty.