Britons asked to stay indoor as UK faces hottest day ever

People in the UK are being advised to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel as the country faces its hottest day on Monday, with temperatures set to edge towards the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time since records began.

A national emergency is in place by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Meteorological (Met) Office has issued its first-ever red alert for extreme heat, warning of danger to life from the extreme heat. The heatwave is set to peak on Tuesday before some rain forecast for Wednesday.

We may well see the hottest day in UK history," said Professor Penny Endersby, chief executive of the Met Office.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] there's a higher chance of 40C and above, possible numbers 41 are on the cards, some 43 in some models, but we're hoping it won't be as hot as that," she told the BBC.

She urged people to take the warnings seriously as they would any forecast of storm or other harsh weather.