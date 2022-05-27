BTS to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes

We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art, the management agency said in a statement.



The group-- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has been involved with various initiatives promoting hope and diversity.



Last year, they attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture'. They have also participated in campaigns LOVE MYSELF with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.



BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, are best known for chartbuster tracks like "My "Universe", "DNA", "Save Me", "Life Goes On" and "Butter".