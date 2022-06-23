Bulgarian govt ousted by no-confidence vote

Under the Constitution, Petkov shall hand in his government's resignation.



However, the parliamentary group of Petkov's We Continue the Change, which has 67 seats in Parliament, will be given another chance to stay in power, because following consultations with the parliamentary groups, the country's president shall appoint the prime minister-designate nominated by the party holding the highest number of seats in the National Assembly to form a government.



Should no agreement on the formation of a government be reached, the President shall appoint a caretaker government, dissolve the National Assembly and schedule new elections.