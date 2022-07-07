Buoyant' Boris Johnson plans to fight on as UK PM

One of Boris Johnson's top aides claimed on Wednesday evening that he is in a buoyant mood and plans to get on with the job as British Prime Minister.

Amid ongoing speculation over his leadership, Johnson's parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge told Sky News' there will be a joint plan for the economy laid out by Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi, the new UK Chancellor, on Thursday.

He has a 14 million mandate and so much to do for the country," said Duddridge.