California authorities on high alert after Texas school massacre

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes noted in a statement that there were no adequate words to describe Tuesday's elementary school shooting.



"While we believe this is an isolated incident, the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation, and we will have an increased presence at schools in our jurisdiction," he added.



San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department noted in a statement that the agency has monitored the incident from the beginning and will continue to work with its patrol stations, school resource officers, school police departments, and education partners.



San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said that when he heard the news out of Texas, he contacted local law enforcement agencies to make sure they were all on the same page and had their eyes and ears open to possible local threats, NBC 7 San Diego TV station reported.



What's equally important, Nisleit was quoted as saying by the news outlet, is making sure civilians know their role in stopping tragic incidents like this one from happening in their community.