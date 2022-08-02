California declares state of emergency due to monkeypox outbreak

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus in order to "bolster the state's vaccination efforts".



"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," dpa news agency quoted Newsom as saying in statement on Monday.



According to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California's overall monkeypox caseload currently stood at 827, the second highest after the worst-hit New York state with 1,390 cases.



California reported that 98.3 per cent of the positive monkeypox cases were confirmed in men, the majority of whom identify as part of the LGBTQ community. The virus is largely spreading among men who have sex with men as well as transgender and non-binary people.