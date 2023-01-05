California declares state of emergency over powerful winter storm

A powerful hurricane force low pressure system located over the eastern Pacific is set to surge a plume of moisture and damaging winds into the US West Coast beginning Wednesday night. The greatest impacts, which include damaging winds, excessive rainfall, and extremely heavy snow, is forecast to occur over much of California and into southern Oregon through Thursday, according to the US National Weather Service.



Recent burn scars and other sensitive terrain will have the greatest chances for rapid runoff and mudslides as rain rates potentially exceed 1 inch per hour, the agency said, adding that flood and flash flood watches, high winds warnings, and winter storm warnings are in effect from southern Oregon to southern California.



The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it has strategically prepositioned critical resources near burn scar areas in seven counties in the state -- Los Angeles, Orange, Contra Costa, Lake, Monterey, Sonoma and El Dorado -- as well as five other counties with major flooding concerns.



"The public is urged to be on the lookout for potential flooding and mudslides in areas recently burned by wildfires. A debris flow can take homes off their foundations and carry items such as vegetation, large boulders, and cars," said the agency in a news release.