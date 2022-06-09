California man facing federal charges for attempted murder of SC Justice

According to an affidavit, on June 8, 2022, at approximately 1.05 a.m., two Deputy Marshals saw an individual dressed in black clothing and carrying a backpack and a suitcase, get out of a taxicab that had stopped in front of Kavanaugh's residence.



The individual, later identified as Roske, looked at the two Deputy Marshals, who were standing next to their parked vehicle, and then turned to walk down the street.



Roske was later detained by police after he called an emergency centre in which he told it that he had a firearm in his suitcase, was having suicidal thoughts and had intentions to kill Kavanaugh.



A search of his suitcase and backpack revealed a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, a pepper spray and other items.