California Sikh family killings: Suspect pleads not guilty; family funeral being held on Saturday

The search led investigators with the Merced County Sheriff's Office to the family business, Unison Trucking, where video surveillance showed a suspect abducting the family at gunpoint and leading them away in the truck.



Salgado, who was arrested on October 6, attempted suicide last Tuesday as investigators zeroed in on him as a suspect in the case, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was held in the hospital for two days and was then booked into jail.



Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke has called for Salgado to face the death penalty.