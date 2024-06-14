California varsity moves classes online after protests over conflict in Gaza

California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) has announced that all classes and operations on the university's main campus will be held remotely until further notice after a night of demonstrations over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

"Please do not come to the main campus," the Los Angeles school noted on Thursday, 13 June, in a protest action alert on its website.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters took over the university's student services building, which includes the office of the university's president, on Wednesday afternoon. Some school administrators were reportedly trapped inside the building after the university urged employees to shelter in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Social media posts showed protesters fortifying their barricades outside the building at night as they waited for president of Cal State LA Berenecea Johnson Eanes to negotiate with them.