California vote on 3 November to tax the super-rich sparks demands for a billionaire tax

The deadline was 25 June to fulfil all mandatory requirements to put the proposal to vote in November, 2026. The first step was to mobilise 100,000 signatures by valid voters in California and thereafter to navigate through other objections and obstacles. The move was initiated after President Donald Trump in July, 2025 made sweeping budget cuts to slash public funding for health insurance programs for low-income Americans. The ballot initiative was spearheaded by the SEIU-UHW (Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West) union, a union of healthcare workers, patients and consumers in California.

The tax on extreme wealth could raise nearly $100 billion, recalled Zucman. A 5 per cent tax on just 200 individuals could raise $100 billion to fund education and healthcare for millions of Californians. The billionaires naturally did everything they could to stop it. They poured enormous sums of money into preventing the union from gathering enough signatures. ‘According to some reports, they even paid homeless people (!!) to sabotage the signature drive,” says Zucman. California Governor Gavin Newsom, he points out, worked behind the scenes to kill the initiative and shield the billionaires. They failed and it will now be the people in California who will decide in November.

The California Governor in fact opposed the proposal on Friday and argued that it would lead to flight of capital from California and hinder innovation. In a video statement he, however, advocated a ‘national billionaires tax’ and not a law confined to California, possibly realising that a federal tax would be far more difficult to push through. Newsom plans to contest for a Democratic Party nomination for the presidential election in 2028 and is keen not to lose the support of the billionaires.