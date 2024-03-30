Canada: Educators sue social sites for disrupting learning

Four school boards in Canada said on Thursday, 28 March, they have filed separate lawsuits in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against TikTok, Meta and Snapchat, seeking at least Can$4 billion (US$3 billion or €2.7 billion) from the companies behind the popular apps.

The three boards in Toronto and one in Ottawa claim the social media platforms are disrupting student learning. They also urged the companies to redesign their apps to make them less addictive.

What do school boards say?

The lawsuits claim platforms like Facebook and Instagram are "designed for compulsive use, have rewired the way children think, behave, and learn" and teachers have been left to manage the fallout.

Rachel Chernos, a trustee for the Toronto District School Board, said teachers and parents are noticing social withdrawal, anxiety, attention problems, cyber bullying and mental health issues.

"These companies have knowingly created programs that are addictive that are aimed and marketed at young people and it is causing significant harm and we just can't stand by any longer and not speak up about it," Chernos said.

"Students are experiencing an attention, learning and mental health crisis because of prolific and compulsive use of social media products," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said in a statement.