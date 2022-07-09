Canada hit by massive mobile, internet outage

The country's telecom sector is dominated by the three large carriers: Rogers, Bell and Telus.

Rogers is the largest wireless services provider, with about 11.3 million subscribers across the country.

Experts said more competition should be introduced into this concentrated wireless services market, where the Big Three serve approximately 87 per cent of Canadian subscribers.

This is the second major outage to affect Rogers in just over a year.

In April 2021, customers reported intermittent disruptions while trying to access data or place voice calls.