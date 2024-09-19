Canada reduces study permits for international students

Canada has announced to reduce study permits for international students, a move that is likely to affect many Indian nationals.

In a post on X late Wednesday night, 18 September prime minister Justin Trudeau said, "We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%."

"Immigration is an advantage for our economy - but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down," he said.