Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have confirmed that one of the two suspects in the mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have confirmed that one of the two suspects in the mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.
In a statement to the media, the RCMP said that the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, had been found Sunday and was confirmed on Monday to be one of the suspects, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," the police statement said.
"This brings the count of this tragedy to 11 deceased persons and 19 injured."
The police confirmed that the two suspects are brothers and that Myles Sanderson, who possibly sustained injuries, remains on the run.
On Sunday, 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured and rushed to hospitals after stabbings in 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Multi-province dangerous persons alerts were issued and police checkpoints had been set up throughout Saskatchewan.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the media on Monday and pledged the federal government's support.
"This kind of violence, any kind of violence, has no place in our country," he said.
Trudeau said they were monitoring the situation and he had reached out to the leadership of James Smith Cree Nation and premier of Saskatchewan.
The federal government would be there and continue to work as partners with the province, he said.
"Today and tomorrow, the flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast, in memory of those who lost their lives during yesterday's attacks in Saskatchewan, and in solidarity with everyone affected by this violence," he said previously on Twitter.
James Smith Cree Nation is located about 25 km northeast of Weldon and about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert.
The government of James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency, which is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. on September 30.
Police in Saskatchewan got their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said. James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Weldon.
On Monday, Blackmore said police were still determining the motive, but on Sunday the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoes suggestions the stabbings could be drug-related.
This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people, said Chief Bobby Cameron.
Blackmore said the criminal record of Myles Sanderson dates back years and includes violence.
The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.
Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson who apparently is not related to the suspects said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.
They were our relatives, friends," Sanderson said of the victims. It's pretty horrific.
Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.
"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives, Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. I'm hurt for all this loss.
Burns later posted on Facebook that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like "a war zone.
The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted, he posted.
Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson, a retired widower who made he coffee every morning at the senior center. He loved gardening, picking berries, canning, and making jam and cakes, recalled William Works, 47, and his mother, Sharon Works, 64.
He would give you the shirt off his back if he could, William Works said, describing his neighbor as a gentle old fellow and community first.
Sharon Works was baffled: I don't understand why they would target someone like him anyway, because he was just a poor, helpless little man, 100 pounds soaking wet. And he could hardly breathe because he had asthma and emphysema and everybody cared about him because that's the way he was. He cared about everybody else. And they cared about him.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada's parliament building in Ottawa would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.
Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish, we will be there for each other," Trudeau said
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines