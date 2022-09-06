Canada stabbings: One suspect found dead

Police in Saskatchewan got their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said. James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Weldon.



On Monday, Blackmore said police were still determining the motive, but on Sunday the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations echoes suggestions the stabbings could be drug-related.



This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people, said Chief Bobby Cameron.



Blackmore said the criminal record of Myles Sanderson dates back years and includes violence.



The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.



Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson who apparently is not related to the suspects said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.



They were our relatives, friends," Sanderson said of the victims. It's pretty horrific.



Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.



"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives, Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. I'm hurt for all this loss.



Burns later posted on Facebook that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like "a war zone.



The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted, he posted.



Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson, a retired widower who made he coffee every morning at the senior center. He loved gardening, picking berries, canning, and making jam and cakes, recalled William Works, 47, and his mother, Sharon Works, 64.



He would give you the shirt off his back if he could, William Works said, describing his neighbor as a gentle old fellow and community first.



Sharon Works was baffled: I don't understand why they would target someone like him anyway, because he was just a poor, helpless little man, 100 pounds soaking wet. And he could hardly breathe because he had asthma and emphysema and everybody cared about him because that's the way he was. He cared about everybody else. And they cared about him.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada's parliament building in Ottawa would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.



Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish, we will be there for each other," Trudeau said