Canada's Trudeau apologizes after ex-Nazi mistakenly honoured

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday, 27 September after lawmakers publicly celebrated a man who fought alongside the Nazis during an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian World War II veteran, received two standing ovations.

However, it emerged later that Hunka had served in the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, which the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center describes as "a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented."

"I would like to present unreserved apologies for what took place on Friday and to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation for the position they were put in, for all of us who were present," Trudeau said.

"To have unknowingly recognized this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime."