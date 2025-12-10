Canada’s US ambassador Kirsten Hillman to step down ahead of trade agreement review

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, announced on Tuesday that she will resign next year, as the two countries prepare to review the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Hillman has held the post for six years and is one of Canada’s longest-serving ambassadors to Washington.

In a letter to Canadian officials, Hillman said it was the “right time” to appoint a successor who will oversee negotiations for the USMCA review scheduled for 2026.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised Hillman for laying the groundwork for the upcoming talks and noted her historic tenure as the first woman to serve as Canada’s ambassador to the US, a role she assumed in 2019 after serving as deputy ambassador since 2017 under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During her tenure, Hillman played a key role in trade negotiations during President Donald Trump’s first term and helped secure the release of two Canadians detained in China. She also co-led ongoing US-Canada trade discussions alongside Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister responsible for trade, engaging with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra lauded Hillman on social media, calling her an “awesome and well-respected” contributor to the bilateral relationship.