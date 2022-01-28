Canadian authorities probe how Indian family travelled to Canada/US border and froze to death

Days after a family of four Indians from Gujarat was found dead near the Canada/US border, Canadian authorities are investigating how they travelled to the border after arriving in Toronto and is asking people to think about what they went through and share any information they may have to help with the probe.

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11 and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3, all from the same family and Indian nationals, were found frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada/US border on January 19 by Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Earlier, authorities had said that the family included an adult male, adult female, teen male and infant. But it is now revealed the victims included a young girl and not a teen male.

Initially, we had identified one of the victims as a male teen. We apologise for that error but please understand that the frozen state in which the bodies were found and the clothing worn by the family made the initial identification difficult. It is also why the process to confirm the names took an extended period of time, Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.