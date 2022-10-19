Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Canada aims to grant citizenship to 300,000 people in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, a move likely to benefit many Indians.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) memo recommends that it process a total of 285,000 decisions and 300,000 new citizens by March 31, 2023.

A decision means a review of an application which is then approved, denied, or marked as incomplete.