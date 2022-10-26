Canadian city gets first turban-wearing Sikh woman councillor

"I am so proud of @Navjitkaurbrar. She was a selfless and dedicated front line healthcare worker during the pandemic. She has stepped up for public service and I am confident she will be a phenomenal addition to Brampton City Council," tweeted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who won a second term in recent election.



As part of her campaign she knocked over 40,000 doors and spoked to over 22,500 residents in the last two months.



"Over the past 3 years, I've spoken to countless Bramptonians and the sentiment I hear is that they are all hurting, they feel unheard, they feel left behind. With the rising cost of living It's getting harder to raise and provide for your family in Brampton... As your city councillor I will fight for better services for all Bramptonians and ensure that your voices are heard," Brar had said in her campaign pitch.