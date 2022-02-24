International

Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency

Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons

Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau
user

IANS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared to end a state of emergency invoked on February 14.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons.


"Immediate emergency situation is over," he said, stressing that the decision was made after careful consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The provincial government of Ontario is also expected to lift the state of emergency soon.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x