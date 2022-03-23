Canadian ruling party wins support to govern through 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an agreement reached by his Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party (NDP) in Parliament to ensure the ruling party to govern through 2025.



"It's a minority government, so parties need to work together," Trudeau said on Tuesday at a press conference. The parties agree to partner from March 22, 2022 until the next election when Parliament rises in June 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.



The partnership arrangement allows four budgets from 2022 to 2025 to be presented by the government during this time, meaning that the NDP agrees to support the government on confidence and budgetary matters. The NDP would not move a vote of non-confidence, nor vote for a non-confidence motion during the term of the arrangement.