Car bombing hits motorcade of high-ranking Yemen official

A car bomb explosion struck a motorcade of a high-ranking security official in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, a government official said.



"The car bomb blast hit the convoy of General Saleh Al-Sayd, commander of the Security forces in the neighbouring southern province of Lahj when his motorcade was passing through a main street near Aden's airport," the official told Xinhua news agency late Wednesday.



The source said that the explosion killed at least five guards and two pedestrians, and destroyed an armoured vehicle of the official's convoy.



The security commander who was apparently the main target escaped the attack as he was sitting in another armoured vehicle, according to the source.