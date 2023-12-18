Car plows into Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade while the latter was leaving his campaign headquarters in the state of Delaware, according to a White House report.

The President was not harmed, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden emerged from the 2024 re-election campaign headquarters in Delaware's downtown Wilmington at around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, 17 December it said.

The First Lady entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the staffers.

The President then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.