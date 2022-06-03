Carbon Health lays off 250 people from Covid-related businesses

The company said it prioritised 1:1 conversations with every impacted colleague as well as offered generous separation packages, extended health care coverage, removed equity cliffs for options, allowed employees to keep their laptops, and outplacement support.



"While our core business grew 4x in 2021 and will double again in 2022, we -- like most healthcare providers -- had significant revenue from COVID-specific lines of business," said Bali.



"As COVID is entering a new phase, we are winding down some of those COVID-specific lines of business and that, unfortunately, means parting ways with some colleagues," the CEO added.