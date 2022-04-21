Carlos Sainz renews contract with Ferrari, to remain with team till 2024

The 27-year-old Spaniard had a stellar debut season with Ferrari last year, scoring points in all races and finishing on the podium four times on his way to a career-best fifth place in the standings, two places above teammate Charles Leclerc.



Last month Sainz said he was "extremely close" to signing a deal with Ferrari, and in the days leading up to Ferrari's first home race of the season at Imola, an agreement was reached.



"My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season," Sainz said.

"I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can't wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win," he added.