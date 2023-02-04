Cartels charge Indians $21K to help illegally cross into US border lawmakers told

Criminal transnational organisations called cartels on an average charge $21,000 from Indians to help them illegally cross over the American border, an Arizona Sheriff has told lawmakers at Washington.

The minimum being charged by a cartel for a foreign national to illegally come into the United States is $7,000, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, told members of the House Judiciary Committee here this week.

Informing the lawmakers that the border along Mexico is not secure, Dannels said criminal transnational organisations called cartels control the south of the US border. “South of it's all controlled. They control who comes across. There's prices based on who you are. You're a terrorist coming from a different country,” he said.