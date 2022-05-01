Cash-strapped Pakistan gets $8 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia

"However, technical details are being worked out and it will take a couple of weeks to get all documents ready," the report said, citing top official sources privy to the development.

Prime Minister Sharif and his official entourage have left Saudi Arabia but Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail is still in the Gulf country to finalise the modalities of the financial package.

"Just said goodbye to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other colleagues at Jeddah Airport, who are on their way to Islamabad after a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi to meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Zayed. I remain in SA to meet Saudi officials and start technical-level talks," Ismail said in a tweet.

Pakistan had proposed doubling the oil facility from USD 1.2 billion to USD 2.4 billion and Saudi Arabia agreed to it. It was also agreed that the existing deposits of USD 3 billion would be rolled over for an extended period of up to June 2023, according to an official.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed an additional package of over USD 2 billion either through deposits or Sukuk and it is likely that more money will be provided to Islamabad," the report said, adding that the size of the total package will be determined when the additional money is finalised.