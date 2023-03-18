CBSE warns schools against starting academic session before April 1

The CBSE has warned schools against starting the academic session before April 1, saying it poses the risk of causing anxiety and burnout among students.

The warning by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes after several schools commenced their academic session, especially for Classes 10 and 12.

"It has been noticed that some of the affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year. Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of course work in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an official order.