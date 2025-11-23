Ceasefire in question as Israel accused of over 400 Gaza truce violations in 44 days

Israel has been accused of violating the United States-brokered Gaza ceasefire at least 497 times in 44 days, killing hundreds of Palestinians since the truce came into effect on 10 October, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

Al Jazeera in a news article published on Saturday, quoting the media office said 342 civilians had been killed in the alleged violations, with children, women and the elderly making up the majority of the victims.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the continued serious and systematic violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Israeli occupation authorities,” it said, adding that 27 breaches were recorded on Saturday alone, resulting in 24 deaths and 87 injuries.

The media office said Israel bore “full responsibility” for the humanitarian and security consequences arising from its actions, accusing it of heavily restricting the free flow of aid and medical supplies into the devastated enclave in breach of the agreement.

Despite the six-week-old ceasefire, the Israeli military launched a new wave of air attacks across Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 24 Palestinians, including children.