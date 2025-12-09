Ceasefire shifts to tougher phase as US-led Gaza roadmap faces major political, security hurdles

The first stage of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is almost over, with only one hostage’s remains still in Gaza. After two months of delays and disagreements, the focus now shifts to a much more difficult second phase. This next stage is built around US President Donald Trump’s UN-backed plan, which aims to change how Gaza is governed, rebuilt and secured.

But the steps ahead are complicated. If the plan moves forward, Gaza could see reconstruction, new security arrangements and a political transition. If it stalls, the territory may remain unstable, with displaced residents, damaged infrastructure and no clear path to peace.

The roadmap sets out a broad political vision: ending Hamas’ control, rebuilding a demilitarised Gaza under international oversight, normalising Israel–Arab ties and creating conditions that could, eventually, support Palestinian statehood.

But diplomats caution that failure to move forward may leave Gaza in an extended period of instability, marked by fragmented control, continued Israeli military presence and deep humanitarian distress.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a key mediator, warned over the weekend that the ceasefire had reached a critical crossroads. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House this month to discuss the next steps.

International involvement still taking shape

A central component of the plan is the deployment of an international security mission, though the contours remain undefined. Several nations — including Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan — have signalled preliminary willingness to participate, but no command structure, rules of engagement or timeline has been finalised.

A senior US official said partner states are holding meetings this month.

He suggested that deployments could begin in early 2026.

Concerns persist on all sides. Hamas has rejected any effort to forcibly remove its weapons, and potential troop contributors may be reluctant to risk confrontations. Israel, meanwhile, remains wary of entrusting its security interests to an external force.