Centre promises help to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan

The Union government on Sunday said that all help will be provided to the family of the Indian national who died of bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.



Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the family of Albert Augestine, who hailed from Kannur district of Kerala, will be provided all necessary help and that steps are on to bring his body back to the country.



The Minister also spoke to the victim's father, a government statement said.



Augestine's wife and daughter who were with him in Sudan are safe, the Minister said and added that the Indian Embassy in Sudan has been instructed to coordinate on further steps.