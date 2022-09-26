Charlie fakes run-out during Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final after dismissal against India

Following her run-out from the non-striker's end inflicted by off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma resulting in a dramatic finish to the third ODI between England and India at Lord's, England all-rounder Charlie Dean tried to fake a dismissal on Northern Diamonds' Linsey Smith during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at the iconic venue.



In Saturday's match, which was also legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami's final game in international cricket, England were looking to get an unbelievable win over India, thanks to Charlie's batting efforts and her stand of 35 with Freya Davies for the final wicket.



On the fourth ball of the 44th over, Deepti saw Charlie venturing out of the crease at the non-striker's end while in her delivery stride and knocked the bails off, giving India a 16-run win and 3-0 ODI series sweep over England.