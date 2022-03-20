Cher offers home to Ukrainian refugees

Responding to a follower who asked if she is OK, Cher replied: "We all (cry emoji), but sometimes, we (cry emoji) a different kind of tears. Tears that hurt. We become overwhelmed, reach a limit.Then are forced to push that limit."



A little later, the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker reassured fans that she was feeling "better" and that she needed to "regroup and reboot".



She added: "I'm better today. Sometimes I reach what I think is my limit, then realise, I've got 'miles' more limit in me. Sometimes I get on what I 'think' is my last nerve, then find lots more 'last nerves' to get on. Sometimes I need to regroup, reboot, give 'me' a time out, then say f*** this. I won't stop."