Chicago weekend shootings leave 3 dead, 10 injured
CBS Chicago reports that as many as eight shootings have been reported across the city by 8:22 am on Sunday
At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a string of shootings across Chicago over the weekend, underscoring once again the grim persistence of gun violence in the United States, according to media reports.
As many as eight shootings were reported across the city by 8:22 am on Sunday, CBS Chicago reported. Three people were killed and nine others injured, including two who were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a separate incident in the early hours of Saturday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head and remained in critical condition. No arrests had been made in connection with the reported shootings, according to CBS Chicago.
The latest violence adds to Chicago’s already heavy toll from gun crime. Statistics showed that in the 12 months ending 7 April, the city recorded 1,878 victims of gun violence, with 356 fatalities.
Multiple deaths in North Carolina shooting
The violence was not confined to Chicago.
Earlier, a shooting at a rural home in Caswell County, North Carolina, left several people dead, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Deputies responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday and arrived to find multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, the SBI said in a statement.
One person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, while several others were found dead.
According to a local report citing Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden, three members of the same family, including the suspected shooter, were killed. A fourth relative was taken to hospital.
The latest incidents add to a long and troubling chapter in America’s struggle with gun violence, with hundreds of mass shootings reported across the country each year.
Portland shooting adds to toll
Earlier on 2 August, one person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in a Portland neighbourhood in Oregon.
Portland police officers assigned to the North Precinct responded at about 3:33 am local time to reports of gunfire in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street, according to a release from the local government.
The weekend bloodshed in Chicago, along with deadly shootings elsewhere in the country, once again casts a harsh light on the enduring reach of gun violence in the United States, where communities continue to grapple with its devastating human cost.
With IANS inputs