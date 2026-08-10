Chicago weekend shootings leave 3 dead, 10 injured

At least three people were killed and 10 others wounded in a string of shootings across Chicago over the weekend, underscoring once again the grim persistence of gun violence in the United States, according to media reports.

As many as eight shootings were reported across the city by 8:22 am on Sunday, CBS Chicago reported. Three people were killed and nine others injured, including two who were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate incident in the early hours of Saturday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head and remained in critical condition. No arrests had been made in connection with the reported shootings, according to CBS Chicago.

The latest violence adds to Chicago’s already heavy toll from gun crime. Statistics showed that in the 12 months ending 7 April, the city recorded 1,878 victims of gun violence, with 356 fatalities.