Children of Gaza absorb worst impact of Israel's 'war on Hamas'

According to Israeli authorities, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, crossed over into Israel on 7 October in a shock attack, it took back 38 children and teenagers as hostages.

Reports by Israeli media have amplified that the youngest of these hostages was a baby 9 months old at the time. According to Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, the attack also left 18 children orphaned, 16 of whom lost both parents and two were children of single mothers; in addition, three children have lost one parent, with the other declared "missing" (Israeli authorities believe kidnapped by Hamas).

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, Germany and some other countries, in addition to Israel.

However, in the month and a half since, Israeli retaliation has seen more than 4,600 children killed, with nearly 9,000 reported injured, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza released last week.