Children with mild COVID-19 can still develop long-term symptoms: Study

"When we looked at risk factors of those who reported symptoms past 12 weeks, we found that children who were unvaccinated and who had obesity had a higher chance of developing long COVID," Messiah said.



"These findings are consistent with other literature that found children and adults who have comorbid health conditions and are unvaccinated are at a higher risk of being hospitalised for the virus," the scientist said.



The researchers also found that children infected with COVID-19 before the emergence of the Delta variant were more at risk of developing long COVID.



"If you had COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, you were more at risk for longer symptoms.



"With Delta and Omicron, we did see a lot of children who ended up hospitalised, but their symptoms were less severe, and our results show they were also less likely to report persistent symptoms too," Messiah said.



The finding is important because it highlights the presence of non-hospitalised youth who may also experience persistent long COVID symptoms after infection, the researchers said.



"There may be a perception that one needs to be hospitalised to have long COVID, and that is not what we found," Messiah said.



"I encourage parents to still take caution and get their child vaccinated against COVID-19, because we now know that it will decrease the risk of infection and long COVID, she added.